A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse
A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse
Wild boar
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Wild boar breaking point? Hong Kong authorities say it’s time to get tough, but animal groups resist culling

  • Attempts to control boars in urban areas have failed because people keep feeding them, officials say
  • Animal groups urge authorities to put more resources into sterilising the wild pigs, educating public

Topic |   Wild boar
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse
A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE