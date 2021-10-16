A wild boar interacts with hikers in Hong Kong’s Tai Mo Shan Country Park. Photo: May Tse
Wild boar breaking point? Hong Kong authorities say it’s time to get tough, but animal groups resist culling
- Attempts to control boars in urban areas have failed because people keep feeding them, officials say
- Animal groups urge authorities to put more resources into sterilising the wild pigs, educating public
