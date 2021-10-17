The Hong Kong government has offered up a raft of new proposals aimed at easing Beijing’s concerns over its contact-tracing abilities and reopening the border for travellers. Photo: K. Y. Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ramps up efforts to create cross-border health code that will satisfy mainland authorities, remain voluntary
- City technology chief says new app will allow would-be travellers to offer details of whereabouts beyond QR code-based limits of ‘Leave Home Safe’
- But pro-Beijing politicians throw cold water on idea central government will accept a voluntary system; city, meanwhile, records 3 imported Covid-19 cases on Sunday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Hong Kong government has offered up a raft of new proposals aimed at easing Beijing’s concerns over its contact-tracing abilities and reopening the border for travellers. Photo: K. Y. Chen