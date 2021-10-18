Health care staff like those at the Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon City will soon be subject to more frequent coronavirus testing. Photo: Sam Tsang Health care staff like those at the Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon City will soon be subject to more frequent coronavirus testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus testing frequency to jump for Hong Kong’s airport, quarantine hotel workers – with daily screenings for the unvaccinated

  • The new rules will mandate testing every 3 days for those who handle cargo, deal with passengers or drive travellers to isolation
  • City, meanwhile, confirms 5 new imported coronavirus cases on Monday and announces two-week ban on Qatar Airways flights from Doha

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:53pm, 18 Oct, 2021

