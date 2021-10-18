The Muji Shiruko Sandwich Cracker recorded the highest acrylamide reading of the tested products. Photo: Handout The Muji Shiruko Sandwich Cracker recorded the highest acrylamide reading of the tested products. Photo: Handout
The Muji Shiruko Sandwich Cracker recorded the highest acrylamide reading of the tested products. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Consumer Council finds cancer-causing substances in all 60 biscuit types subject to testing

  • Watchdog says study of biscuits, crackers and wafers shows carcinogens presence across the board, even though it is possible to avoid introducing the contaminants
  • Forty per cent of products carry misleading labelling, raising major concerns for those with health conditions relying on accurate information

Nadia Lam
Updated: 8:09pm, 18 Oct, 2021

