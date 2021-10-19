The Dorsett Wanchai is one of 36 Hong Kong hotels the government has designated to handle quarantining arrivals. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to add estimated 2,000 quarantine hotel rooms ahead of Christmas holidays, key industry figure says
- New rooms likely to be added when government updates list of approved facilities from December 1, says Michael Li of the Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners
- Industry body’s executive director also suggests market exists for more five-star accommodation to be added to the mix
