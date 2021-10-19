An aerial view of the quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang An aerial view of the quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: more than 110 gym-goers accuse officials of botching quarantine process after customer tested positive

  • Resident who frequented fitness studio in Tsim Sha Tsui say they were notified about being sent to Penny’s Bay nearly 2 weeks after fellow gym-goer tested positive
  • But health authorities maintain they acted promptly upon information about the patient, who only tested positive after flying to Britain

Patrick Blennerhassett and Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:14pm, 19 Oct, 2021

An aerial view of the quarantine centre at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
