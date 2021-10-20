Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive began in late February. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive began in late February. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive began in late February. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Covid-19 vaccines: facial paralysis patient in Hong Kong hits out after compensation claim rejected

  • Man, 42, was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy a couple of days after receiving his second Covid-19 shot
  • He says he was told application for compensation was rejected because a medical professional had not reported his case to the Department of Health

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 12:16am, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive began in late February. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive began in late February. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s mass inoculation drive began in late February. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE