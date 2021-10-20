The Nam Sang Wai area in Yuen Long, northern Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong The Nam Sang Wai area in Yuen Long, northern Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Property developer with rights to prized wetlands in Northern Metropolis area calls for fair hearing by Hong Kong town planners

  • The Fu family that runs KHI Holdings Group is seeking to build 28 high-rises and 140 houses on a stretch of wetlands in Yuen Long
  • After the city’s leader revealed her Northern Metropolis blueprint, which encompasses the site, the stakes in the battle to win approval have risen dramatically

The Nam Sang Wai area in Yuen Long, northern Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
