The Nam Sang Wai area in Yuen Long, northern Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Property developer with rights to prized wetlands in Northern Metropolis area calls for fair hearing by Hong Kong town planners
- The Fu family that runs KHI Holdings Group is seeking to build 28 high-rises and 140 houses on a stretch of wetlands in Yuen Long
- After the city’s leader revealed her Northern Metropolis blueprint, which encompasses the site, the stakes in the battle to win approval have risen dramatically
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The Nam Sang Wai area in Yuen Long, northern Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong