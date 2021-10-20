While forecasters have predicted cooler temperatures this weekend, a weather expert says Hongkongers don’t need warm coats just yet. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Observatory predicts colder weather ahead, but expert says you don’t need your winter wardrobe just yet
- Forecaster says cold front over mainland China will bring lower temperatures to the city this weekend
- But lower temperatures expected to just be ‘comfortable’ and the big coat can stay in the closet for now
