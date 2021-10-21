The Legislative Council has passed a bill that will make it easier for overseas-trained doctors to practise in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE The Legislative Council has passed a bill that will make it easier for overseas-trained doctors to practise in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Legislative Council passes controversial bill allowing more overseas-trained doctors to practise in Hong Kong

  • The bill, which makes it easier for graduates of non-local medical schools to practise in the city, faced heavy resistance from doctors’ representatives
  • The government, however, has argued it is necessary to address chronic manpower shortages in the health care sector

Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:26pm, 21 Oct, 2021

