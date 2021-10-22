Only half of the private clinics in Hong Kong that want to provide specialised medical services have applied for a licence to do so. Photo: Edmond So Only half of the private clinics in Hong Kong that want to provide specialised medical services have applied for a licence to do so. Photo: Edmond So
Only half of the private clinics in Hong Kong that want to provide specialised medical services have applied for a licence to do so. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong private clinics that want to provide medical services slow to apply for licence, officials say

  • Regulator says 167 provisional and 43 full licences for day procedure centres were issued by the end of September
  • Department of Health says city has between 400 and 500 centres that would need one before being able to carry out certain procedures

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:43am, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Only half of the private clinics in Hong Kong that want to provide specialised medical services have applied for a licence to do so. Photo: Edmond So Only half of the private clinics in Hong Kong that want to provide specialised medical services have applied for a licence to do so. Photo: Edmond So
Only half of the private clinics in Hong Kong that want to provide specialised medical services have applied for a licence to do so. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE