Hongkongers smoke e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Vape shops cut down on supplies as customers stock up after Hong Kong passes bill targeting e-cigarette business

  • In previous months, small stores such as VapeBullHK in Wan Chai could rack up more than HK$1 million in sales
  • But as lawmakers take aim at stubbing out the habit, they have cut back on orders and prepare for the worst

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 11:38pm, 21 Oct, 2021

