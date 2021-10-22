Few of Hong Kong’s homeless own smartphones, according to the Society for Community Organisation. Photo: Felix Wong Few of Hong Kong’s homeless own smartphones, according to the Society for Community Organisation. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s new ‘Leave Home Safe’ mandate could leave homeless, others lacking smartphones without access to key services, NGO warns

  • Access to government buildings will require use of the contact-tracing app for most residents from November 1
  • But the Society for Community Organisation notes that many who rely on the facilities for everything from showers to processing aid documents lack a smartphone

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Oct, 2021

