Health secretary Sophia Chan has assured residents a new bill opening the door for more overseas-trained doctors to work in Hong Kong will not result in lowered standards. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s new exam exception for overseas doctors won’t ‘ruin the system’, health chief says in defending controversial bill

  • List of 100 medical schools whose graduates will be approved for the exemption due in the latter half of 2022, Sophia Chan says
  • Aimed at addressing a ‘serious shortage’ of doctors, the bill was passed 39-1 on Wednesday amid strong opposition from the local medical sector

Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:18pm, 23 Oct, 2021

