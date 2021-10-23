Hong Kong domestic workers queue for Covid-19 testing at Victoria Park earlier in the year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ups helper quarantine capacity by half with addition of 500-room Tsing Yi hotel; city confirms 6 new imported Covid-19 cases
- The newly designated hotel will take the number of available slots to 1,500 overall, opening the door for more domestic workers into the crimped market
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong said the move was made after taking into account improving pandemic numbers in the Philippines and Indonesia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
