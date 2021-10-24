The plan aims to create three wetland conservation parks in Hoo Hok Wai (pictured), Sam Po Shue and Nam Sang Wai and link them to the existing Mai Po nature reserve and Hong Kong Wetland Park. Photo: Martin Chan
WWF-Hong Kong says plan to protect wetlands in Northern Metropolis leaves migratory bird habitats, privately-owned conservation areas at risk
- Green group warns against fragmentation of protected areas, ‘piecemeal approach to conservation’
- WWF-Hong Kong gives ‘cautious support’ to plan for wetlands, worries about details in strategy
