The Grand City Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, where one guest with food allergies says he was served a meal with nuts, triggering an epileptic seizure. Photo: Handout The Grand City Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, where one guest with food allergies says he was served a meal with nuts, triggering an epileptic seizure. Photo: Handout
The Grand City Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, where one guest with food allergies says he was served a meal with nuts, triggering an epileptic seizure. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong quarantine woes: Singaporean traveller with epilepsy sent to hospital after hotel staff find him having seizure

  • Epileptic traveller with food allergy says he fell ill after hotel did not heed request for nut-free meals
  • Dangerous for people with allergies to be alone in hotel room for so long, says specialist

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura WestbrookKathleen Magramo
Laura Westbrook and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:10am, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Grand City Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, where one guest with food allergies says he was served a meal with nuts, triggering an epileptic seizure. Photo: Handout The Grand City Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, where one guest with food allergies says he was served a meal with nuts, triggering an epileptic seizure. Photo: Handout
The Grand City Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, where one guest with food allergies says he was served a meal with nuts, triggering an epileptic seizure. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE