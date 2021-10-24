Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong likely to give out seasonal flu, Covid-19 shots at same time, government adviser says

  • Professor David Hui says expert panel expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether booster shots should be given to Covid-19 vaccine recipients
  • Health officials confirm four more Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Sunday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE