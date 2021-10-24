Hongkongers have a choice of two different Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong likely to give out seasonal flu, Covid-19 shots at same time, government adviser says
- Professor David Hui says expert panel expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether booster shots should be given to Covid-19 vaccine recipients
- Health officials confirm four more Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Sunday
