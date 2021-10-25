Dr Joanna Pang and Dennis Lee at the Hospital Authority's data lab. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
University researchers get remote access to vast trove of Hong Kong health care data
- Access to the roughly 5 billion pieces of data, compiled over 25 years, had previously been available only at a government data laboratory
- Now dedicated rooms with secure connections to the data set will be established at three local universities
