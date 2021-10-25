Quarantine spaces opened up for booking for incoming domestic helpers were snapped up in minutes on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
New quarantine spots for domestic workers coming to Hong Kong snapped up within minutes yet again
- Anxious employers had little luck securing spots, even after the government recently announced the addition of 500 more spaces
- One employment agency representative says that the 50 spots opened for bookings in the latest round were taken within two minutes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Quarantine spaces opened up for booking for incoming domestic helpers were snapped up in minutes on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong