Quarantine spaces opened up for booking for incoming domestic helpers were snapped up in minutes on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
New quarantine spots for domestic workers coming to Hong Kong snapped up within minutes yet again

  • Anxious employers had little luck securing spots, even after the government recently announced the addition of 500 more spaces
  • One employment agency representative says that the 50 spots opened for bookings in the latest round were taken within two minutes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:47pm, 25 Oct, 2021

