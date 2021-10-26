A quarantine exemption received by Australian actress Nicole Kidman raised questions over government policy earlier this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to axe most quarantine exemptions in bid to satisfy Beijing concerns over border reopening
- City leader Carrie Lam says recommendation emerged from a recent meeting between Hong Kong and mainland Chinese health experts
- The chief executive also calls for patience from a foreign business community that has been increasingly vocal about its displeasure with situation
