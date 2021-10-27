A new 14-day quarantine requirement for recovered Covid-19 patients has been slammed as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unethical’ by a local health expert. Photo: Sam Tsang A new 14-day quarantine requirement for recovered Covid-19 patients has been slammed as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unethical’ by a local health expert. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health expert slams new 14-day quarantine for discharged patients as ‘unethical’, rights group urges cash support

  • HKU epidemiologist blasts new requirement as a ‘waste of resources’, as local group warns low-income residents risk losing jobs during isolation period
  • City, meanwhile, confirms five new imported Covid-19 infections, taking pandemic tally to 12,335 cases

Victor Ting

Updated: 5:48pm, 27 Oct, 2021

