So far 4.6 million people, or 68.3 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Expert panel advises third shot for Hongkongers who took Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
- Priority should be given to the immunocompromised and people aged 60 or above, joint scientific committee says
- It also recommends that only high-risk groups who had taken German-made BioNTech vaccine receive booster shot for now
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
