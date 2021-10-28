Staff at the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre will now be screened for Covid-19 every three days, as opposed to every seven. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: staff at Hong Kong hospital to undergo stepped-up screening as part of push for border reopening; city confirms 2 imported cases
- Fully vaccinated workers at the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre will now be tested every three days, as opposed to every seven
- More measures aimed at curbing transmissions among groups at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus are expected to be rolled out in the coming month
