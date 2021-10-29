North Lantau Hospital now plays host to recovered Covid-19 patients undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Photo: Sam Tsang North Lantau Hospital now plays host to recovered Covid-19 patients undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister says criticism of new quarantine policy misses key point – even ‘small risk’ not acceptable

  • Sophia Chan tells Post new 14-day isolation for recovered patients needed to maintain zero-Covid strategy, reduce risk of virus shedding
  • Minister also upbraids HKU epidemiologist Ben Cowling for calling policy ‘unethical’, saying it was made with the community’s best interest at heart

Kathleen Magramo and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:54pm, 29 Oct, 2021

