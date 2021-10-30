Children as young as five years old may be eligible for the BioNTech vaccine soon, a government adviser has said. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong highly likely to approve BioNTech jabs for kids aged 5 to 11, government vaccination expert says
- Vaccination campaign for the age group could launch within a month, Professor Ivan Hung says ahead of Saturday meeting with Carrie Lam
- While cases are few and far between, ‘long-term’ thinking needed, he adds; city, meanwhile, records three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all imported
