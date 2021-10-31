Scanning Hong Kong’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app will be required to access most government facilities from Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Officials will be ‘lenient at first’ as Hong Kong’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app becomes mandatory to access government facilities
- Civil service chief says officials enforcing the new rule – effective on Monday – will take into account fears that vulnerable groups could be disadvantaged
- But residents are also expected to be cooperative, he says, adding more QR codes will be set up outside affected wet markets to prevent long queues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
