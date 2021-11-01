Use of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 app is now mandatory for entering government buildings such as Immigration Tower. Photo: Winson Wong Use of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 app is now mandatory for entering government buildings such as Immigration Tower. Photo: Winson Wong
Use of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 app is now mandatory for entering government buildings such as Immigration Tower. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 5 arrested for using fake version of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app as mandatory rules kick in; government staff among those held

  • From Monday, everyone seeking entry to public buildings including libraries, government offices, wet markets must record their visits with the official app
  • Immigration and other government staff, contractors arrested on suspicion of using false documents by scanning QR code with illegal copy of the risk-exposure app

Zoe LowElizabeth CheungXinlu Liang
Updated: 2:49pm, 1 Nov, 2021

