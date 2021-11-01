All but a handful of quarantine exemptions for arrivals to Hong Kong will end from November 12. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: most Hong Kong diplomatic personnel, top business executives to lose quarantine exemptions from November 12
- The policy shift will leave only a handful of categories such as cross-border truck drivers, aircrew and consul general-level diplomats eligible
- Move intended to help city create conditions necessary to reopen the border with mainland China, Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
