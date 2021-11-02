The poll by the Federation of Youth Groups found that students in Hong Kong were displaying signs of depression. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong students showing signs of depression as new school year brings heavier workload and added stress
- More than half of those questioned by Federation of Youth Groups displayed signs that they were struggling
- Survey’s results in line with the observations of frontline social workers deployed at the city’s schools
