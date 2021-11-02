People enter the community vaccination centre at Kwun Chung Sports Centre, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong People enter the community vaccination centre at Kwun Chung Sports Centre, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
People enter the community vaccination centre at Kwun Chung Sports Centre, Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 vaccination: inquest into death of Hong Kong man opens with nurse saying no one at jab centre was deemed unfit for shot

  • Timble Li, a heavy smoker who needed heart surgery, received his first dose of Sinovac vaccine two days before he died
  • The 63-year-old fire safety officer also had a history of diabetes and high cholesterol

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:51pm, 2 Nov, 2021

