Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport ‘plans passenger segregation’ to curb cross-infection, part of push to reopen border with mainland China
- Two separate zones, one catering for passengers of mainland flights and the other for the rest, would be established under the proposal
- Move is part of Hong Kong’s zero-Covid strategy aimed at achieving closer alignment with Beijing and restoring cross-border travel
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
