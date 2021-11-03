Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport ‘plans passenger segregation’ to curb cross-infection, part of push to reopen border with mainland China

  • Two separate zones, one catering for passengers of mainland flights and the other for the rest, would be established under the proposal
  • Move is part of Hong Kong’s zero-Covid strategy aimed at achieving closer alignment with Beijing and restoring cross-border travel

Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:32am, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s airport will effectively be split in two under plans to keep passengers of mainland China and non-mainland services apart. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE