So far 4.6 million people, or 68.7 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to start administering Covid-19 booster shots from November 11
- Elderly and vulnerable will be the first to receive third doses of coronavirus vaccine in Hong Kong, with bookings opening this Friday
- Government estimates 1.86 million will have priority access to booster shots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
So far 4.6 million people, or 68.7 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam