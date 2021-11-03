So far 4.6 million people, or 68.7 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam So far 4.6 million people, or 68.7 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
So far 4.6 million people, or 68.7 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to start administering Covid-19 booster shots from November 11

  • Elderly and vulnerable will be the first to receive third doses of coronavirus vaccine in Hong Kong, with bookings opening this Friday
  • Government estimates 1.86 million will have priority access to booster shots

Victor Ting

Updated: 5:22pm, 3 Nov, 2021

