Visitors leave Hong Kong for the mainland at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong border reopening: quarantine-free travel to mainland China could come next month, but movement will be limited to Guangdong
- Gradual resumption of travel being discussed, although movement will initially be limited to Guangdong province
- Visitors will have to pass through Shenzhen, with a daily quota set
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
