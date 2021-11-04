Visitors leave Hong Kong for the mainland at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December. Photo: Felix Wong Visitors leave Hong Kong for the mainland at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Hong Kong border reopening: quarantine-free travel to mainland China could come next month, but movement will be limited to Guangdong

  • Gradual resumption of travel being discussed, although movement will initially be limited to Guangdong province
  • Visitors will have to pass through Shenzhen, with a daily quota set

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
William ZhengElizabeth CheungDenise Tsang
Updated: 8:08am, 4 Nov, 2021

