The tainted frozen cuttlefish was found at the Kerry TC Warehouse 1 (pictured) on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Traces of coronavirus found on frozen cuttlefish slices imported to Hong Kong from Malaysia

  • The discovery is only the second time that samples taken from imported foods have tested positive for the virus since last year
  • None of the cuttlefish had entered the local market, and the importer was ordered to disinfect their storage facility and discard the tainted batch

Victor Ting

Updated: 11:23pm, 3 Nov, 2021

