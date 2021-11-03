The tainted frozen cuttlefish was found at the Kerry TC Warehouse 1 (pictured) on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Traces of coronavirus found on frozen cuttlefish slices imported to Hong Kong from Malaysia
- The discovery is only the second time that samples taken from imported foods have tested positive for the virus since last year
- None of the cuttlefish had entered the local market, and the importer was ordered to disinfect their storage facility and discard the tainted batch
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
