The research was published as Hong Kong prepares to launch its booster shot programme. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: BioNTech third shot offers ‘significantly higher’ immunity boost for Sinovac recipients with low antibody levels, Hong Kong researchers find

  • Landmark study finds those with low antibody levels after taking Sinovac’s jab would receive more of an immunity lift by taking BioNTech’s third dose
  • BioNTech also offers higher protection against Delta variant but there were more reports of side effects for the German-made jab

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:05pm, 4 Nov, 2021

