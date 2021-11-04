CLP Power hopes the subsidies will boost energy efficiency and local spending. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong power company CLP in bid to boost local spending with HK$220 million subsidies plan
- Nearly 800,000 eligible households to benefit from HK$100 worth of consumption vouchers
- Another 50,000 households, including low-income families and tenants in subdivided flats to get one-off subsidies worth HK$1,000
Topic | Energy
