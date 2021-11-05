Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: first Delta Plus infection found in Hong Kong

  • Patient arrived from Britain on Monday via British Airways flight 027, and authorities have issued testing orders for where he works in Happy Valley and lives in Pok Fu Lam
  • Whole genome sequencing of the patient’s sample by a public laboratory found a match with a sub-lineage of the Delta strain, known as AY.4.2

Victor Ting

Updated: 8:03pm, 5 Nov, 2021

Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
