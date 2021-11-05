Hong Kong is expecting a drop in temperature next week to a low of 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, with a cold front approaching southern China.

The easterly airstream affecting the coast of Guangdong will bring weak winds on Friday and Saturday, leading to a relatively warm weekend before the arrival of colder weather, according to the Observatory.

The cold front is expected to move across the coast of southern China from Sunday night to Monday morning, signalling the “start of winter” – a solar term marking 24-hour periods in traditional Chinese calendars.

The temperature is expected to fall significantly from a maximum of 29 degrees to a low of 17 degrees from Sunday to Monday. The Observatory reminded the public to wear adequately warm clothing.

