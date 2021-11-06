Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock
Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong elderly will have better health care if medical, social services ‘stop working in silos’

  • Sharing medical records an important step in overhauling city’s primary health care system
  • Ongoing review to suggest more health-related services at community care centres for elderly

Topic |   Ageing society
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:10pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock
Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE