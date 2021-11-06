Sector insiders have said sharing medical records between government health care facilities for the elderly would be a step towards overhauling the system. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong elderly will have better health care if medical, social services ‘stop working in silos’
- Sharing medical records an important step in overhauling city’s primary health care system
- Ongoing review to suggest more health-related services at community care centres for elderly
Topic | Ageing society
