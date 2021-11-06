Residents, mostly the elderly, wait at Shek Lei Community Hall for their Sinovac shots under a government outreach programme. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccine experts do not rule out fourth jab for some residents
- Professor David Hui says fourth booster shot may be needed for those who had earlier taken Sinovac jab, as antibody levels may be lower
- Professor Wallace Lau raises idea of annual jabs, also citing waning antibodies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents, mostly the elderly, wait at Shek Lei Community Hall for their Sinovac shots under a government outreach programme. Photo: Edmond So