Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants could soon face stepped-up testing, vaccine booster shot incentives

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says private sector should follow suit as city pushes to up its vaccination rates
  • Hong Kong, meanwhile, records one imported Covid-19 infection on Sunday, involving a 56-year-old traveller from Britain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 2:53pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE