Hong Kong civil servants who opt to take a coronavirus vaccine booster shot will likely get a day off work in return once more, Patrick Nip said on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants could soon face stepped-up testing, vaccine booster shot incentives
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says private sector should follow suit as city pushes to up its vaccination rates
- Hong Kong, meanwhile, records one imported Covid-19 infection on Sunday, involving a 56-year-old traveller from Britain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
