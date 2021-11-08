Travel between Hong Kong and mainland China has all but disappeared since the coronavirus struck. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents hoping for mainland China trips should snap up Covid-19 booster jabs, health expert advises
- Third doses could be a requirement for travelling to the mainland, according to Medical Association’s Joseph Tsang
- Hong Kong on Monday confirms no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in nearly a month
