Travel between Hong Kong and mainland China has all but disappeared since the coronavirus struck. Photo: Dickson Lee Travel between Hong Kong and mainland China has all but disappeared since the coronavirus struck. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents hoping for mainland China trips should snap up Covid-19 booster jabs, health expert advises

  • Third doses could be a requirement for travelling to the mainland, according to Medical Association’s Joseph Tsang
  • Hong Kong on Monday confirms no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in nearly a month

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:34pm, 8 Nov, 2021

