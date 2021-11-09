A woman crosses into Hong Kong at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang A woman crosses into Hong Kong at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang
A woman crosses into Hong Kong at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hoping mainland China softens stance on circuit-breaker as two sides discuss border reopening

  • Chief executive says suspension mechanism as part of reopening of border is ‘core’ issue that two sides still need to resolve
  • Agreed quarantine-free travel could be stopped if Covid-19 infections emerged in the city

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jeffie LamJack Tsang
Victor Ting

Updated: 3:11pm, 9 Nov, 2021

