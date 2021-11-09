Hong Kong has been in the process of transitioning away from more carbon-intensive coal to cleaner natural gas for its power. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong has been in the process of transitioning away from more carbon-intensive coal to cleaner natural gas for its power. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong residents to pay up to 7 per cent more for power from January

  • Environment minister Wong Kam-sing says international fuel prices have increased sharply and cities have had to increase power tariffs
  • Power bills set to keep rising in coming years as city moves away from coal, but prices should stabilise as more clean energy sources added to mix, NGO says

Zoe Low
Updated: 5:10pm, 9 Nov, 2021

