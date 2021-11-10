New Zealand was the last country on Hong Kong’s ‘low-risk’ destination list. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong axes New Zealand as last ‘low-risk’ Covid-19 destination, citing country’s decision to ‘live with virus’
- Change in risk tier, which takes effect on November 17, doubles quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from the country from seven to 14 days
- Coronavirus cases in country have seen an uptick of late, with the most recent seven-day average at 154 confirmed infections a day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
