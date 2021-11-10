About 700,000 people have diabetes in Hong Kong, representing 10 per cent of the population, according to the Hospital Authority. Photo: Shutterstock About 700,000 people have diabetes in Hong Kong, representing 10 per cent of the population, according to the Hospital Authority. Photo: Shutterstock
About 700,000 people have diabetes in Hong Kong, representing 10 per cent of the population, according to the Hospital Authority. Photo: Shutterstock
Wellness
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Screen young people with Type 1 diabetes for fatty liver, Hong Kong researchers say

  • Study into connection between fatty liver and Type 1 diabetes is first of its kind in Hong Kong, say researchers with Virtus Medical Group and Youth Diabetes Action
  • People with fatty liver and Type 1 diabetes, which is more commonly diagnosed in children and teen, more prone to other complications, they find

Topic |   Wellness
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:14pm, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About 700,000 people have diabetes in Hong Kong, representing 10 per cent of the population, according to the Hospital Authority. Photo: Shutterstock About 700,000 people have diabetes in Hong Kong, representing 10 per cent of the population, according to the Hospital Authority. Photo: Shutterstock
About 700,000 people have diabetes in Hong Kong, representing 10 per cent of the population, according to the Hospital Authority. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE