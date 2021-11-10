Long queues formed in Discovery Bay on Wednesday for mandatory testing. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific pilot’s infection sparks testing frenzy in Hong Kong’s Discovery Bay
- Compulsory testing order forces people who were in locations visited by the 57-year-old pilot to undergo screening
- Decision to send 120 children into quarantine triggers anger among parents, who accuse authorities of lacking empathy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
