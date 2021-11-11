Residents queue for a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents queue for Covid-19 jab booster shots, but many elderly remain unvaccinated
- Third doses now available for older residents and members of high-risk groups
- City leader Carrie Lam and other officials among those getting another shot on Thursday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
