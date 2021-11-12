People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong to regularly capture and kill wild boars after spate of run-ins with residents
- Under new strategy, wildlife officials will carry out capture operations every month using dart guns with anaesthetics
- Change comes after rising number of sightings in recent years, with a police officer bitten on the leg this week
Topic | Wild boar
