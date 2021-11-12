People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong
People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong
Wild boar
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to regularly capture and kill wild boars after spate of run-ins with residents

  • Under new strategy, wildlife officials will carry out capture operations every month using dart guns with anaesthetics
  • Change comes after rising number of sightings in recent years, with a police officer bitten on the leg this week

Topic |   Wild boar
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:40pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong
People look on as a wild boar raids a rubbish bin at Tai Mo Shan. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE